Lenmania at Dome, London - live review

That Lenmania is sold out is some testament to the popularity of the former Reuben frontman, but it takes top-notch support sets throughout the day, particularly from BAD SIGN's [8] stellar altriffing, PALM READER's [8] hypertechnical, droning noise and, especially, EMPLOYED TO SERVE's [9] awe-inspiring, spite-fuelled hardcore, to really ramp up expectation for JAMIE LENMAN [9] to bring his mini-festival to a close. Which he does in brilliantly acerbic style, clad totally in white and alone save for drummer Dan Kavanagh. He's just released one of the most unique albums of the year in Devolver, and we're treated to a quick run through his oddly wired, excellently creative mind. Personal sounds like post-hardcore veterans Barkmarket covering NIN with added gang vocals, while Ain't Your Boy is a sweetly revealing, balladic lament of a pop song. There aren't many artists who could cover Material Girl by Madonna and make it work alongside the mathy grind of Waterloo Teeth, but there aren't many folk like Jamie Lenman. The man should be a national treasure.