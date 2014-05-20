Lee Fields & The Expressions: Emma Jean

Loosely connected to the Daptone stable (via Gabe Roth’s former partner at Desco, Phillipe Lehman, who is

In common with both, Fields has been performing raw, powerful soul music for several decades but has only recently reached a sympathetic modern audience.

This album, the follow-up to 2012’s Faithful Man, meshes deep southern soul with a twang and strut straight out of Brooklyn, taking the singer a step closer to forging his own identity. Current single Magnolia is given a less delicate treatment than JJ Cale’s original, with Fields’ earthy, throaty delivery sweetened with countrified guitar. Other highlights include the pacy, atmospheric In The Woods and The Expressions’ scene-setting instrumental All I Need, with its Across 110th Street vibe.

Via Truth & Soul Records