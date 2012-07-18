Kyshera: Made In China

Kyshera describe their sound as ‘Konic’, which they claim can be explained as “anything that is otherwise indefinable”. Sound pretentious? You bet. Yet for once, a band whose declaration that they’re revolutionary innovators might just be right, and the fresh ethos they demonstrated on 2010’s Paradigm continues here.

In fact if anything they’ve taken that controlled chaos and adventurous streak to an even higher level. The frenzied originality that Kyshera create regularly defies description, yet their giddy mix of Muse, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Frank Zappa is as captivating as it is bewildering.

Sex & Drugs & Rock’n’Roll defines their sound, fluttering between stadium rock grandeur and leftfield wackiness, and the instrumental pandemonium of The Game confirms their adept technical chops. For all the schizophrenic darting though, they also prove on Messiah Mask that reigning in the excess to produce a more commercially minded approach isn’t beyond them.

Some may find this magnificent cacophony overwhelming, but after repeated listens it becomes clear what Kyshera have achieved here. It’s quite simply a glorious record.