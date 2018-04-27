Kobra And The Lotus – Prevail II album review

Prevail II 1. Losing My Humanity

2. Let Me Love You

3. Ribe

4. My Immortal

5. Human Empire

6. Heartache

7. Velvet Roses

8. Modern Day Hero

9. You're Insane

10. White Water

11. The Chain

12. Let Me Love You (Acoustic Bonus Track) Buy from Amazon

Canadian power metal warriors Kobra And The Lotus harnessed defiance and pure metallic abandon with Prevail I, and with part two the five-piece are saddling up to ride towards symphonic victory. Encompassing the pure joy of heavy metal alongside bona fide classic rock, opener Losing My Humanity waxes lyrical on the bleaker side of mankind amongst a plethora of driving riffs and gloriously overblown solos. Crystalline harmonies dovetail seamlessly into operatic wails, creating a wall of sound. Let Me Love You and You’re Insane are heroic anthems, the latter bursting with the kind of war cries that make you want to punch the air whilst the rich, uplifting melodies of elegiac White Water are unabashed in showing off the album’s soulful inclinations. Prevail II acknowledges KATL’s roots, but ultimately that willingness to experiment will provide longevity.