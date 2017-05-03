Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail I album review

Pledging allegiance to fans and the sonic gods of self-discovery with their fourth full-length, Kobra And The Lotus continue to eschew notions that they’re simply another band on the list of genre overrans. Opener Gotham melds juggernaut riffs and beautifully contrasting vocals – from crystalline harmonies to operatic wails – courtesy of classically trained frontwoman Kobra Paige, while the middle-eight warcries during lead single TriggerPulse conjure up fantastical Vikings-esque scenes of armour-clad warriors storming battlefields. The trademark dual guitar leads remain on the brooding You Don’t Know and the stripped down Light Me Up, but there’s a newfound vulnerability piercing the blackened heart of these songs. Searing melodies collide with emotional catharsis, creating infectious earworms capable of burying deep within your cranium upon listening. The Canadian quartet’s symphonic/power metal influences are undeniable (Specimen X, Check The Phyrg), but it’s the unmistakable sound of a band evolving that truly piques your attention. Prevail I’s overwhelming exuberance reaffirms their artistic individuality.