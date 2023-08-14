Killswitch Engage's stunning Bloodstock headline set was a moment two decades in the making

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

"Sweaty balls! Sweaty box! Sweaty balls! Sweaty box!" Bloodstock Open Air has seen all manner of things take place on its main stage over the past twenty years, but a chant dedicated solely to people's grotty genitals might just be a first. That'll be Adam Dutkiewicz for you, though; the ever-hilarious Killswitch Engage guitarist is on top form, and so is the rest of his band. Tonight, incredibly, marks Killswitch's first ever outdoor UK festival headline set, and they are clearly relishing every second of it.

"This festival isn't just about the music," remarks frontman Jesse Leach earlier in the set. "This is a way of life." Killswitch, responsible for the metalcore boom of the 2000s, might be somewhat removed from the kinds of artists that headlined Bloodstock during its earliest years, but to question their place atop the UK's most metal fest would be plainly absurd. They're lifers; as much a part of metal's evolution over the past few decades as Pantera, Korn and Machine Head, and an opportunity to finally headline an event like this is long, long overdue on these shores.

Fortunately, Massachusetts' finest are more than up to the occasion; following a rousing opening missive of My Curse that instantly draws the biggest singalongs of the weekend so far, they put on a scintillating two-hour show that only gets better and better as it goes on. It's a set bolstered by bursts of pyro - a rarity for a Killswitch show and a welcome addition that adds to the 'Big Game' feel - but, really, it's the energy and enthusiasm of the band themselves that make tonight such a triumph. Over the eleven years since he returned to the fold, Leach has perfected his dynamic with Dutkiewicz, the guitarist's unflappable daftness complementing the singer's passion and sincerity rather than undermining it.

Joel Stroetzel (rhythm guitar), Mike D'Antonio (bass) and Justin Foley (drums), meanwhile, remain as tight and propulsive a unit as ever, rattling through anthems like The Arms Of Sorrow, In Due Time and Rose Of Sharyn with ease. A longer set also allows for some welcome returns and deeper cuts: Fixation On The Darkness sounds savagely heavy, while The Element Of One remains an underrated, emotionally-charged gem.

The band's decision to leave the majority of their most famous hits until the final quarter of the set could be seen as a slight misstep given that festival crowds tend to feature more casual onlookers, but it means that the last half-hour or so is particularly epic. A Bid Farewell, This Is Absolution, The End Of Heartache and My Last Serenade all drop one after the other; fist-pulls, air-punches and arm-in-arm beltalongs rise exponentially throughout an increasingly delighted crowd.

The only way to kick things up one final notch? Killswitch's classic cover of Dio's Holy Diver, of course, particularly well suited to Bloodstock's status, as Leach and Dutkiewicz both happily point out. Given how important they are to their generation of heavy metal, it seems ludicrous that it took this long for Killswitch Engage to headline a proper, three-day festival over here. Luckily, it was more than worth the wait.

Killswitch Engage Bloodstock Open Air 2023 setlist

1. My Curse

2. Rise Inside

3. This Fire

4. Reckoning

5. The Arms Of Sorrow

6. In Due Time

7. Beyond The Flames

8. The Signal Fire

9. Unleashed

10. Hate By Design

11. The Crownless King

12. Rose Of Sharyn

13. Reject Yourself

14. Fixation On The Darkness

15. Strength Of The Mind

16. The Element Of One

17. A Bid Farewell

18. This Is Absolution

19. The End Of Heartache

20. My Last Serenade

21. Holy Diver