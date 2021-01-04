Kevin Godley - Muscle Memory

Kevin Godley’s very first solo album grew out of a single track, Expecting A Message. French EDM producer Luke Mornay approached the ex-10cc man to add the words and melody to music he’d written. Energised by the experience, Godley put out an ad asking for others to “write and record” with him.

Of the 286 tracks he was sent, Muscle Memory is the result; it’s a splendidly varied set of collaborations linked by Godley’s unique voice and take on things. The Bang Bang Theory looks at America’s gun culture, The Ghosts Of The Living (‘they’ll never practise the art of forgiving’) is a melancholic take on those once held dear; Periscope is astonishing, almost as if David Bowie has chosen Godley to channel his vocals from beyond. Muscle Memory is in the tradition of Peter Hammill and Scott Walker, where the voice is the principle instrument. In 1974, 29-year-old Godley sang of Old Wild Men on 10cc’s Sheet Music – ‘Old men of rock and roll came bearing music, where are they now?’ Well, at 75, Godley is most certainly right here. His voice on Muscle Memory may not be quite as sweet as then, but it’s as imaginative and surprising as ever.