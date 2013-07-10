John Elefante: On My Way To The Sun

The latest solo release by former Kansas singer John Elefante crystal is not a bona fide progressive album. But wait! Kansas aficionados should be intrigued by the album’s opening track.

This Is How The Story Goes is a mouthwatering 11-minute slice of melodic progressive rock that would sit comfortably on the first Elefante fronted Kansas album, 1982’s underrated Vinyl Confessions.

What’s more, having dragged former Kansas guitarist Kerry Livgren out of apparent semi-retirement for his 2010 Revolution Of Mind album (released under the Mastedon banner with brother Dino), here Elefante has managed to enlist both Livgren’s old guitar sparring partner Rich Williams and more recent Kansas addition violinist David Ragsdale.

This Is How The Story Goes is an outstanding opening statement, full of twists, turns and glorious passages recalling Kansas in their pomp. Thereafter there’s material to savour here if your tastes extend beyond prog into the realms of melodic rock/AOR. Elefante’s in his mid 50s now, but his voice sounds remarkably unaffected by the passage of time.

The musicianship throughout, from a cast of crack session players, is also first rate.