You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Recorded during their 1978 European tour, this 3-CD/3-DVD set, expanded from the original double album, is about as slick as Jethro Tull got. Regular tours of America, where they’d scored Top 3 albums with Thick As A Brick, A Passion Play and War Child, had knocked them into shape and now they were moving in a folkier direction with Songs From The Wood and Heavy Horses.

They open with a meticulous No Lullaby before reaching back to their 1969 single, Sweet Dream, and continue to dart back and forth, putting a folky slant on Skating Away and Jack In The Green and getting heavy for A New Day Yesterday.

There's a 13-minute suite of songs from Thick As A Brick with some fine guitar from Martin Barre and another, previously unreleased, from Heavy Horses. The show ends with three songs from Aqualung and the band’s version of The Dambusters March. There are also eight soundcheck recordings, going behind the scenes.

There’s a bonus CD/DVD of the band’s New York Madison Square Garden show from October 1978 which was transmitted live to the UK, featuring a splendidly animated Ian Anderson. But the band performance is more stilted, probably due to technical constraints.