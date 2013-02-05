Infernal Poetry: Paraphiliac

Unremarkable to the point of being slightly objectionable, the Italians’ fourth effort sounds like they’ve listened to far too much mid-2000s groove metal, and not quite got why it works.

There’s the vague hint of death metal floating around their musical DNA, but the visceral quality simply doesn’t come across. What you’re left with instead is a lifeless Dez Fafara impression on the vocals over a bunch of D-grade Devildriver riffs that really needed much more work before being displayed in public.

Paraphiliac isn’t terrible; the guitar parts aren’t genuinely offensive, it isn’t badly played and the production is competent, if a little lacking in bite. It’s simply so utterly without spark that it’s a deeply dull listen. Overly simplistic guitar parts repeated way beyond the point they elicit any response mean anything but the most inattentive listen rapidly becomes boring.

Also, the monotonous, characterless shouting completely fails to hook you in and the groove isn’t nearly strong enough to get body parts tapping. If you’re going to be dumb, at least be fun. This isn’t.