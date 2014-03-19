Incura: Incura

The first major release from this young quintet is a constantly intriguing exercise in classic rock riffs, shuddering metal rhythms and operatic concepts. While the Vancouver natives’ debut album rocks hard with theatrical style in abundance, they make sure the small matter of writing excellent songs is never neglected. There are 10 of those right here and Incura look to lead by example.

While the album begins with the chugging guitars of Get The Gun, detailing a dramatic tale told even more dramatically, leading onto the driving riffs and huge, soaring chorus in I Breathe This, the arpeggios of I’m Here Waiting recede to showcase another side of Kyle Gruninger’s vocal range – one that’s slightly farther away from the histrionics seen in the opening brace.

The vaudeville cabaret style he adopts in Who You Are runs closer to Gerard Way’s on My Chemical Romance’s rock opera The Black Parade than other cited influences such as Queen or Dream Theater.

If you like your prog rock filled with drama, quality arrangements and lofty ambition then Incura have written as powerfully unique a debut as you’re likely to hear in 2014. This is fantastic in every sense.