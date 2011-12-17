Hussey-Regan: Curios

If you’re going to sing Wichita Lineman and Ashes To Ashes, you need a big bucket of hubris and a decent voice. Fortunately Wayne Hussey seems to have the former and Julianne Regan the latter.

The one-time ‘never-really-goth’ goth icons combine again: this time for a mainly-covers collection, which misfires in places but is often oddly affecting. Their obvious love of the songs helps them avoid calamity: on the Bowie jewel there’s even some intriguing glitching and piano spacings. Regan sings I Go To Sleep with tasteful, breathy ennui.

Elsewhere, they reboot The Mission’s Naked And Savage and All About Eve’s Calling Your Name, as well as numbers by Björk, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, and Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue.

Generally Hussey dominates, while Regan floats demurely around the fringes.