Hundredth: Free

After putting on a solid showing on the road with While She Sleeps and Cancer Bats, Hundredth have likely received a long-overdue profile boost given the five years since their first full-length Let Go.

The good news is that Hopeless debut Free is another decent slab of post-Architects metalcore, with big-hitters Unravel, Inside Out, Isolation and anthemic closer Burdens in particular showcasing the South Carolina crew’s penchant for merging crushing, metallic riffage, gruelling breakdowns and throat-scorching roar-alongs to maximum effect.

A couple of subtly interwoven melodies within the likes of Daze would suggest that the five-piece have been paying close attention to their recent tourmates’ work, but it’s no criticism – it makes for a compelling listen. In a world that’s seen Lost Forever // Lost Together and This Is The Six pass through its ranks in recent times, Hundredth have yet to produce something that’ll push them to the top of the pack, but Free is definitely worth your time.