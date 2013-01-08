Humanity Delete: Never Ending Nightmares

Clearly hellbent on being officially recognised as the hardest-working man in death metal, Rogga Johansson has been tirelessly upholding cherished old-school values for many years, spewing out albums with Bone Gnawer, Ribspreader, Paganizer and many more. Even by his usual standards, Humanity Delete – a project that began in 2003 – is relentless in its stripped-down pursuit of diabolical riffs and eerie atmospheres.

With lyrics penned by Razorback Records’ Jill Girardi that focus on creepy tales of Asian ghosts and other paranormal horror, Never Ending Nightmares somehow crowbars a sense of the otherworldly into songs that proudly adhere to a strict diet of old-school death, raging hardcore punk and Repulsion-esque grind.

Guitar solos from Hooded Menace’s Lasse Pyykko certainly add an extra layer of spirit world spite, too. Clocking in at a satisfyingly abrupt 27 minutes, this is a filler-free exercise in ultra-catchy unpleasantness: brutal filth fans will marvel at the consistency of intent and delivery within the vicious likes of Frozen Apparition and Dismal Corridors, as Rogga thrashes skilfully away, a man possessed.