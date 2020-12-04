Hollywood Undead's New Empire: Volume 2 is another chance to bedroom mosh

Hollywood Undead: New Empire: Volume 2 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Revolving around Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Funny Man, Charlie Scene and homeboys since PG-demolishing beginnings in 2005, Hollywood Undead’s mask gimmick takes unforeseen relevance as the LA rap-rockers follow this year’s New Empire with a second salvo of widescreen, rock-infused bedroom-moshing bellowing.

Already huge with the Linkin Park massive thanks to previous ejaculations like American Tragedy and Day Of The Dead, Undead plumb Bieber-style adolescent edge by buffing the bombastic assaults of Idol, Monsters and Heart Of A Champion with densely high-tech production, and suitably antsy guests including Tech9ne, Killstation, Ice Nine Kills and Papa Roach.

Their crossover is compounded by going all boy-band on Coming Home’s stab at an arms-in-theair lockdown anthem.