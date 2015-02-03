Helrunar: Niederkunfft

The duo behind Helrunar aren’t breaking down any barriers with their fourth full-length, but the Germans are so solid in their interpretation of black metal that it’s tough to knock their efforts and scope.

Niederkunfft treads a slightly different path to what Helrunar have offered previously, with a historical slant that speaks of religious change, fear and death while incorporating sickening riffs and doomed progressions that work alongside Skald Draugir’s hoarse, rasping voice to create an atmosphere of dread.

Where Helrunar fall down slightly, which is a damn shame, is that the songs tend to feel a little too dragged out. Where punchier elements during Der Endkrist are intriguing and mesmerising, the band allow its closing moments to lose all momentum and fall to the wayside in a boring, rote manner before the initial steps of Totentanz crawl slowly towards anything of interest. Luckily the track finds its spark but it’s a problem that permeates what should be a stellar record. While the musicianship and imagination is undoubtedly present, Niederkunfft feels a little cold and underwhelming.

Via Lupus Lounge