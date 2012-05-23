Hasse Fröberg & The Musical Companion: Powerplay

Throughout The Flower Kings’ hiatus guitarist Roine Stolt has kept himself busy with a myriad of high profile projects and their super-cool lead singer Hasse Fröberg has contented himself with this interesting side-project. The Musical Companion’s 2010 offering Future Past whetted fans’ appetites, and they’ve pushed their boundaries even further with this rocking hour-long effort.

This music is harder than that of Fröberg’s day-job band, but it’s also more varied, and that’s almost certainly the appeal for both musician and listener.

Powerplay’s 10-minute opener My River To Cross is an unwieldy beast, but the power of The World Keeps Turning, the mystery of The Final Hour and the pop sensibilities of Venice CA all pique the interest, and Godsong brings the album to a slow and mournful close.

Ultimately, when there’s a new album from The Flower Kings just around the corner this was only ever going to be something to tide the fans over. It’s a shame, because The Musical Companion is a strong side project that’s sure to bear more musical fruit in the future, but Powerplay probably isn’t about to help them emerge from the shadow of their leader’s main band.