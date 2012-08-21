Grave: Endless Procession Of Souls

Since they returned from, well, the grave in 2002, these Swedish death metal legends have managed to issue an album every two years without fail. This being 2012 it was inevitable that a new platter would be delivered by Ola Lindgren and the boys and indeed, the effort is not entirely unwelcome.

The last few years have seen a number of shifts and not only is Ola the only member to have joined the band before 2006, but since the last album no less than half the band’s lineup has changed.

Listening to Endless Procession Of Souls one wonders if the change wasn’t for the better; not only is the sound quality far superior to 2010’s Burial Ground (some may have commended the group for the gleefully unpolished nature of that record’s production but in retrospect the thin sound doesn’t really complement the band’s chunky style) but the songwriting is much punchier and overall the record exudes a real confidence.

All in all, it’s this is a solid, traditional and above average slice of Swedish death metal – enjoyable if not entirely essential.