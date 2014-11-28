Graham Day And The Forefathers: Good Things

For the last 30 years, Graham Day has been the recipient of rock’s wooden spoon. Despite releasing countless albums with various undervalued bands, he’s never seen the unswerving critical acclaim translate into commercial success.

It’s only reasonable, then, that Chatham’s answer to Steve Marriott should re-record the highlights in one neat package – presumably for those who can’t tell The Prisoners from The Gaolers.

With long term sidemen Allan Crockford and Wolf Howard providing flab-free backing, Day rips through cult classics (Whenever I’m Gone, I Am The Fisherman), lost 45s (Get Off My Track) and choice album tracks (The Good Things) with typical vigour, trading musical niceties for wild-eyed menace. Savage thrills for those who like their garage rock served neat./o:p