Fozzy and Hardcore Superstar at O2 Academy 2, Birmingham - live review

The Academy plays host to two gigs tonight with Weezer commandeering the main room. Judging by the gaggle of spandexclad bodies and WWE tees, it's safe to say that Fozzy are the main contender on the first date of the Judas Rising tour. Serving up a tsunami of unadulterated swagger are main supports HARDCORE SUPERSTAR [7], who are less Scandinavia and more Sunset Strip with their rousing sleaze-rock shenanigans. From newer jams like Touch The Sky to classics like Beg for It and Dreamin' In A Casket, the four-piece engage this hungry crowd. Sparkling harder than Oxford Street at Xmas in his LED plastered leathers, FOZZY [8]'s Chris Jericho is utterly resplendent leading his charge into a boisterous opening salvo of Judas and Drinkin With Jesus; these latest riff-drenched cuts are licensed to thrill as the floor transforms into a sweaty mass of swarming bodies. From rollocking grooves to thrash and cock-rock, the quintet run the gamut and work the stage with ease – and Birmingham is ecstatic.