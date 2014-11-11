Flyleaf: Between The Stars

After the departure of founding member and frontwoman Lacey Sturm in 2012, Texan alt-rockers Flyleaf are back with their fourth, crowdfunded album, helmed by new singer Kristen May.

From the outset, it’s an irresistibly hooky, perfectly polished record that’s crying out for an arena stage. Album opener Set Me On Fire showcases Kristen as having the classic American powerhouse vocal with one hell of a range. Though occasionally verging on the saccharine – as Lacey often did – she’s got the pipes to breathe life into the song’s simple yet insanely catchy chorus. She does attempt to inject a bit of grit into her vocals, but in the end it’s a very squeaky-clean performance reminiscent of Paramore’s Hayley Williams, or a slightly more innocuous Lzzy Hale. Nevertheless, from the lush, hypnotic soundscape of Magnetic to the delicate jangling guitars of Sober Serenade, and the powerful Marionette, this is a straightforward album of huge, melodic, infectious tunes that’ll make you want to dance on your bed like a teenager. File under: guilty pleasure.

Via Ear Music