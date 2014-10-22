Flaming Lips: With A Little Help From My Fwends

The Lips have been here before, having issued album-length renditions of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and King Crimson’s In The Court Of The Crimson King.

This time, they go for Sgt Pepper’s. It’s more homage than sacrilege, even when the Lips and their heady “fwends” (everyone from My Morning Jacket and MGMT to Miley Cyrus) warp the originals almost beyond recognition. If you like the Lips’ brand of cosmic American music, all intense treble and sonic bombardment, then you’ll love what they’ve done here. If you find them OTT, you’ll loathe every needless embellishment. With A Little Help From My Friends is treated to all manner of atonal freakery. Getting Better sounds like The Beatles fighting their way through an electric storm, sung by a snide Starbucks employee. Fixing A Hole could be Pink Floyd in 1967. Good Morning Good Morning is a mental assault, and the reprise of the title track is a mad, psychedelic adventure. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds is the centrepiece, and showcases the Lips’ ambition, and the extent of their desire to provoke, via the psychedelicising of Miley. File under brave – or stupid, depending on your taste.