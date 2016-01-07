Fallbrawl: Chaos Reigns

Ten years strong and Fallbrawl remain true to their fight-inspired name.

This fourth release is not unlike a spin-kick to the neck in terms of viciousness. Currently on tour with Born From Pain, whose frontman Rob Franssen also guests on this new album along with Nasty’s Matthi, Fallbrawl are a hardcore community and tour circuit staple, even despite the member changes along the way.

The videos for new tracks Seelenfresser and No Future are sharp visual reminders of how powerful these guys are live, but the aggression in their recordings is just as palpable. This is not a band to lean back and grow stagnant just because they’ve been around for a while, and Chaos Reigns beats you around the head until it’s imprinted in your memory.

The breakdowns remain but the songs are more distinctive and tighter than ever. Uncompromising and brutal, this album dials up the slabs of metal, sprinkles a few disharmonies around, and pushes AK’s already ferocious deathcore vocals to breaking point. All power to Ruhrpott mosh.