Elton John’s jaw-dropping success in the US peaked in November 1975 with shows at Dodger Stadium in LA. So where better to play his final US concerts (three headliners at the 140,000- capacity venue) in 2022?

The Dodger dates form a bridge over which Elton – in reflective rather than acerbic form, alas – faces his own mortality (“I don’t know how much time I have left”), his family and his career in this 100-minute Disney+ documentary, co-directed by husband David Furnish.

Narration-free, it’s live footage and interviews through the ages, anime-style animation and stills. We’ve been here before, but it’s a joy to hear of things like Elton and John Lennon hoovering cocaine in a hotel room, refusing to answer the door when old bore Andy Warhol knocked.

But when he laments that his father never saw him play (“God, I wish it had been different”), his childhood vulnerability resurfaces.

Elton John: Never Too Late airs on Disney+ from December 13.