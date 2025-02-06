"The daddy of prog metal drumming finally came home with the milk." Mike Portnoy is back with Dream Theater, and he's helped them make a banger of an album in Parasomnia

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The daddy of prog metal drumming finally came home with the milk. Almost 40 years after co- founding Dream Theater and 13 since leaving to explore other musical avenues, Mike Portnoy returned in 2023 to much jubilation. If excitement was already at red-hot levels, it boiled over with the news that the New Yorkers were immediately starting work on album 16.

Parasomnia is as forward-thinking as you can get while offering a heavy dose of nostalgia. Co-written by Portnoy, it carries a darkness seldom tapped during the band’s decade-and-a-bit with predecessor Mike Mangini. Night Terror matches the overtones of its title, as ominous arpeggios ring from John Petrucci’s guitar. Yet it’s also a celebration of Dream Theater’s ‘classic’ line-up reuniting. During the 10-minute single, and on the equally impressive, double-the-length finale, The Shadow Man Incident, keyboardist Jordan Rudess busts out wobbly solos atop Portnoy and bassist John Myung’s erratic rhythms. Frontman James LaBrie gets his time in the sun too, sinking his teeth into some particularly powerful choruses.

It’s not all yesterday’s news; Parasomnia also dares towards new extremes, as evidenced by this being DT’s first concept piece in nine years. Opening instrumental In The Arms Of Morpheus smartly establishes the album’s focus on nightmares, using a ringing alarm clock as percussion. Dead Asleep unchains one of John Petrucci’s most face-scrunching riffs, while Midnight Messiah, Are We Dreaming? and Bend The Clock form an expansive mini-odyssey where ambitious speed metal segues into an ambient interlude, then an absorbing, rising ballad.

To even have a chance of meeting the hype, Parasomnia needed to be immaculate, and it stands as an achievement beyond expectation. Not only have the ‘old’ Dream Theater returned in majestic form, they’re as innovative as they were the first time they rode side-by-side.

Parasomnia is out this Friday, February 7, via Inside Out Music/Sony Music