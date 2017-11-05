Degial - Predator Reign album review

Sweden’s Degial return following two years of touring and festival appearances since 2015’s Savage Mutiny. This third album is a masterfully honed, violent assault of Degial’s trademark ‘Metal ov Death’. Their blackened Morbid Angel-meets-Nocturnus approach is still evident, and their suffocating Trey Azagthoth-style of chaotic leads and warped grooves are as powerful as ever, but there’s a clarity to these newer songs that helps the listener absorb each riff and hook with a more satisfying and accessible feel. The slightly cramped, scrappy style that sometimes hindered previous works is also long gone; now each element has more space to flow and speedier chaotic flourishes are more effective. The band’s strongest output to date, Predator Reign accomplishes their mission of bringing danger back into death metal.