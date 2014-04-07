Daiquiri Fantomas: MHz Invasion

Retro-futurism - it might well sound like an oxymoron, but it serves this refreshingly-twisted debut very well. The electronica-bending, world music-appreciating alt-prog duo combine their classical, improvisation and sound-engineering pasts to jerky, I dlic effect. MHz Invasion is genuinely quirky, in the most bona fide sense, and surprisingly enjoyable. Praeludium's freaky synths pull you between old-school sci-fi and arty new-wave electronica, and from here on an art house cinematic quality flourishes, Mingled Will,and samples, waves of weird Wonder and instrumentation and classically rocking sensibilities.

It really comes together in the groovy riff, psych-jazz organ and almost reggae-tinted bounce of the title track. Moon Raga takes you on a trip through ambient passages; The Doctor Who-evoking samples in ‘mini-tracks’ like Karman’s Line add a playful pace to the record’s punchy shape. To finish, we have alternative, organic versions of Moon Raga piano-led, original and oddly beautiful - 30-minute ride is done.