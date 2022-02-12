Cult Of Luna's clobbering drums and shuddering riffs thrill on The Long Road North

Nordic post-metal pioneers Cult of Luna have expanded their horizons in recent years, working with unlikely collaborators including Mark Lanegan.

But the default setting of these thunderous doom-lords from Sweden's far north remains the expansive, melodic, lavishly arranged anthem densely layered with clobbering drums and shuddering riffs. Indeed, four or five tracks on this ninth album nudge at the 10-minute barrier and beyond.

Guests include Marian Wallentin of Swedish jazz-pop duo Wildbird and Peacedrums, who lends alluringly croaky vocals to the softly glowing Beyond 1, and Canadian film score composer Colin Stetson, who brings cinematic texture to various tracks, notably the 13-minute symphonic shanty An Offering to the Wild.

Lanegan is not featured this time, although singer Johannes Persson seems to be channelling his grainy, soul-weary voice on Into The Night, a sumptuous slow-burn power ballad that proves to be not just an album highlight but one of the best things Cult Of Luna have ever recorded.