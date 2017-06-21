Comedy Of Errors - House Of The Mind album review

Since reforming in 2011, this Scottish collective have released three albums, reflecting styles ranging from their original neo-prog roots to more contemporary symphonic rock. This fourth outing – “an exploration of the Jungian unconscious and non-linear time” – reiterates these stylistic threads, evoking the likes of Camel, Twelfth Night, IQ and The Flower Kings in the process, while moving the band into new territory.

From the bright, driving piano of Tachyon, the angular guitar, soaring chords and glorious organ sounds of House Of The Mind, through to the frantic ending of Ever Be The Prize, this doesn’t sound like a band that can trace its history back to the mid-80s – it’s fresh, youthfully energetic and even jaunty in places, and there’s an immediacy to much of the record that’s hard to dislike. It isn’t perfect – at almost 14 minutes in length, Song Of The Wandering Jacomus does drag things out a bit, and the Scottish folk-steeped One Fine Day sounds like the band simply forgot to write its ending – but there’s an enthusiasm and charm to it all that’s undeniable. Comedy Of Errors are building a very enviable back catalogue and House Of The Mind can only bolster their growing profile.