Combichrist live review – Heaven, London

If reinvention is the key to success, tonight’s show should be sold out, but Heaven is only half-full for FILTER [6]. Frontman and ex-NIN live member Richard Patrick has returned to the electro-industrial realm after years of deliberately avoiding it, and to make sure everyone knows, he places their 90s collaborative anthem (Can’t You) Trip Like I Do second in the set.

It works perfectly with new material from Crazy Eyes, but also means they peak too soon. Flanked by a troupe of sexy new musicians, the singer comes across like an embarrassing uncle trying to be cool, only just redeeming himself on closer Hey Man Nice Shot.

Despite their protestations, COMBICHRIST [8] aren’t ready to sever their goth-industrial roots just yet. Heavy new songs like Slakt and We Are The Plague bring a harder edge to their former electro sound, but it’s aggrotech classics Get Your Body Beat and Blut Royale that get the audience’s New Rocks moving. Andy LaPlegua’s gradual transformation from cybergoth singer to fierce frontman is quite phenomenal; his stage presence proves he’s got what it takes to smash through goth’s mirrored ceiling and command bigger audiences. It’s a shame they weren’t all here this evening. Still, by the time the show ends with a surreal Minions stage invasion to oldie What the Fuck Is Wrong With You? our feet are sore from stomping.