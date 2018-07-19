Chelsea Grin – Eternal Nightmare album review

Eternal Nightmare 1. Dead Rose

2. The Wolf

3. Across The Earth

4. See You Soon

5. 9:30am

6. Limbs

7. Scent Of Evil

8. Hostage

9. Nobody Listened

10. Outliers

11. Eternal Nightmare

Eternal Nightmare is new territory for Chelsea Grin. Not only is it their first album with brand new singer Tom Barber, but it also marks their debut outing as a four-piece.

Unfortunately, the music of the bruisers’ fifth LP refuses to reflect this, instead spending its time indulging in a multitude of unabashed deathcore clichés.

A heavily tattooed vocalist that goes ‘BLEGH!’ a lot? Check! Incessant breakdowns? Check! Vague yet macabre lyrics? Check! Outside of choice moments like Across The Earth’s sublime keyboards and Hostage’s ominous bridge, Eternal Nightmare is deathcore at its most bare bones.

However, for those who want precisely that with minimal deviation, you will undoubtedly get your money’s worth from this album. Diehard deathcore loyalists will adore kicking each other’s faces to the grooving sound of Limbs and Outliers, but the rest of us may be left slightly less enthusiastic.