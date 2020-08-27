Brimstone Coven’s The Woes Of A Mortal Earth: doom rock the way they used to make it

This Ohio trio have spent nearly a decade honing their time warped chops across four albums, but despite a stint on Metal Blade – and the all-consuming Sabbath influence – their nocturnal doom rock never quite commits to anything as heavy as metal. Although the riffs are neatly clipped, and the band interplay notable for its economy and restraint, these six tunes have an agreeably hazy, relaxed quality. Only one exceeds seven minutes; there is a psychedelic element – especially the detached, opiated dual vocals – but songs remain pointed and disciplined, with spooky, spidery melodies that creep up on you. Unlike many in this idiom, BC don’t get too obsessive about retro trappings or occult leanings, and while they’re happy to cruise at glam-stomp tempo, the most satisfying moments are the most downcast.



