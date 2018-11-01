Bose SoundLink Color II speaker review

For those of you who love matching Bluetooth speakers to the colours of their walls, the Bose SoundLink Color II is available in four different palettes: red, white, blue and black. But how does it stack up compared other Bluetooth speakers on the market? We asked the experts at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi to give us the lowdown on the Bose SoundLink Color II.

TechRadar say...

"The Bose SoundLink Color II offers good sound quality and tons of features in a portable body. But, on the debit side, its 8 hours of battery life is average compared to the competition."

TechRadar go on to say that its competitor, the Fugoo Go, offers better water resistance and battery life, and larger speakers like the JBL Charge 3 lasts twice as long, and can charge your phone. However, the The Bose SoundLink Color II boasts better features than both.

"It’s not perfect but if portability, sound quality and features like NFC, multipoint bluetooth and speakerphone support are important to you, we think you’ll love the Bose SoundLink Color II too. "

Read the full TechRadar review

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi aren't as favourite toward the Bose SoundLink Color II as TechRadar, insisting it doesn't go big on features "nor does it Hoover up its design team’s budget in premium materials."

The continue to say that the Bluetooth speaker lacks visual flair and has a lacklustre audio performance, stating that it misses "the lower-frequency agility and upper end shine to maintain interest levels."

Read the full What Hi-Fi review