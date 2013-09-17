Born Of Osiris: Tomorrow We Die ∆live

Whereas 2011’s superb The Discovery was a potent melding of blazing metallic histrionics, hardcore beatdowns and lavish ivory tinkling, Born Of Osiris’s sumptuous opus meshes them into a seamless collage that signals them out as heirs apparent.

The dramatic M∆chine boasts an emphatic production making the most out of the clinical beats and Lee McKinney’s scintillating lead sweeps. The lavish keys and strings add a symphonic air, with Divergency’s neo-classical grandeur and Venge∆nce’s gothic drawl.

BOO also do the basics well, with the dual vocal barks, scathing riffs and punishing blows anchoring the flamboyant rhythms of Im∆gin∆ry Condition. Virtuosic without being overblown, adventurous but reserved, and most importantly heavy as hell, this has got ‘next big thing’ written all over it.