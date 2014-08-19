Bölzer: Soma

There are rumblings coming from the land of banks and chocolate (that’s Switzerland), and it’s

Bölzer make a huge noise and are perhaps the most exciting thing to happen in Helvetica since the days of Celtic Frost and Coroner. Following on from a demo and last year’s highly regarded Aura EP, Soma features two huge slabs of tectonic death metal that has left the underground scratching their collective heads. Just how do two people make such a monstrous racket? Take the half-time crawl of Morbid Angel’s Blessed Are The Sick, add a hint of Anathema’s early deathly doom and then a twist of their aforementioned countrymen’s warped genius. And thus it is very easy to see why the underground black/death scene has got so excited in the last 12 months (last year’s Aura EP featured Entranced By The Wolfshook – both the best song and the best song title of 2013). Not easily pigeonholed into any of the regular metal subgenres, Soma is simply a massive chunk of heaviness and is, quite simply, essential.

Via Invictus Productions