Blodig Alvor: Mørkets Frembrudd

You know a band mean business when their name translates as Bloody Serious. Maybe. From Åalesund on the west coast of Norway, Blodig Alvor sing about “society’s darkened valleys” in their native tongue, which is a Norwegian way of saying they’re a slightly politicised hard rock band who hit just the right combination of classic rock riffs and skatepunk energy.

The language barrier presents no problems either – Start En Revolusjon and Mr Molotow are self-explanatory bursts of hormonal punk’n’roll reminiscent of The Hellacopters and Turbonegro.

There’s nothing new being explored here, but Likegyldighetens Søvn and recent single Vår Resignasjon at least have the good sense to overload us with power chords and gang-chant choruses, and somehow manage to conjure the improbable image of what Judas Priest might have sounded like had they chosen half-pipes and hoodies over leather and chains.