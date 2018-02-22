Birth Of Joy - Hyper Focus album review

Regulars on the European festival circuit over the last few years will most likely be familiar with Birth Of Joy, who seem intent on staking a claim of being the hardest-gigging band around. They’ve also found time to make five studio albums, the latest of which finds them less reliant on the heavy, vaguely retro psych blues that made their reputation. Instead, Hyper Focus signals a shift towards the proggier end of the spectrum, the three-piece striking out into more nebulous territory. Join The Game is a riot of galloping prog metal, complete with a shredding solo from singer/guitarist Kevin Stunnenberg. By contrast, Forenoon gives in to their jazz-rooted tendencies, allowing room for organist Gertjan Gutman (who also doubles up on bass) and drummer Bob Hogenelst to develop a cooler tempo. There’s still the odd concession to vintage psych – most prominently on Riff Raff – but Birth Of Joy appear just as happy in the midst of a meandering jam like Sypdorkat as they do in the playful time signatures of Witches Hammer. And listen out for Poor Duffy, which sounds like an ominous coupling of The Doors and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.