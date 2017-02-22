Bill + Phil - Songs Of Darkness And Despair album review

Phil Anselmo’s love of horror films is as well documented as his recently publicised fondness for white wine, so it’s no surprise to see him collaborate with cult horror actor Bill Moseley (best known as Chop Top in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and as Otis in House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects).

This six-track release is clearly marketed as a collector’s piece for fans of both men. In terms of an artistic statement, however, it’s mostly underwhelming musically, despite guest appearances from Superjoint guitarist Kevin Bond and drummer José Gonzalez as well as King Parrot’s Squizzy Squires on bass and guitar. Bill’s peculiar lyrics and adenoidal vocals sound like the creepy middle ground between Bobby Liebling and Charles Manson, and on the NOLA-blues jives of Dirty Eye and album highlight Corpus Crispy, this meeting of disturbed minds works to great effect. It’s disappointing, then, that the other four tracks are slapdash and forgettable, obviously cobbled together from three days of jamroom improvisations.