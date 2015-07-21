Bhayanak Maut: Man

There’s a vast, obscene concept running through this Indian crew’s third release.

The disturbing profanity lurking within the 100-plus page booklet detailing the story may have the power to shock even hardened gore fiends – the précis “capturing the moment when innocence is lost” suggests something far less upsetting than the actual content. That said, the music itself is rather less surprising, consisting of proggy extreme metal somewhat akin to the darker end of BTBAM mixed with the more intricate sections of Lamb Of God, with bits of death metal and more modern tech fare as the mood requires.

There are flashes of excellence, particularly the thunderous Genosis, which achieves its goal of wanting to make you destroy creation. The problem is, there’s way too much that doesn’t live up to their highest standards, and the editing process should have chopped much of the album out entirely. Add this to a vocal delivery that doesn’t offer enough articulation or variation and you have an album that falls short of its potential. Nice grooves, mind.