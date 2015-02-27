Beautality: Einfallen: A Tale Ov Torment & Triumph

London’s Beautality (honestly, despite always being told not to judge a book by its cover, it’s difficult not to when such a band name is in existence) offer up a grand view of the world on this, their sophomore effort, and while their vision is huge and complex, the record falls somewhat short of realising that dream.

Einfallen begins the album with a curious 13-minute introductory piece that sets the scene for an incoherent ride through torment, and not much triumph. The fusing of black metal with ambient structures isn’t a new concept and Beautality try to imbue their coldness with warmth but instead tread uninteresting territory.

Songs are long, cumbersome and lack intrigue, with Doppelgänger melding doomed passages with lighter atmospheric work and The Devil’s Elixir trudging grimly towards faster sections and the welcome end.

Einfallen… was apparently meant to be an EP and if Beautality had stuck to that idea, they may have had something much more streamlined and interesting on their hands. Unfortunately, though, that vision has escaped them and the record does nothing for their cause./o:p