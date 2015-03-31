Bad Guys: Bad Guynaecology

Picture a bizarro world where The Sword compose a battering new arsenal of groove-laden psychedelic doom and then summon one of their snotty 13-year-old nephews to write the lyrics. You now have a crystalline vision of these impudent stoner rock merchants from Hackney.

If the Grammys started giving out awards for crap album names, Bad Guynaecology would be 2015’s runaway favourite, and yet beyond the puerile naughtiness, the material sizzles with boatloads of sticky-sweet 70s hard rock riffage garnished with elements of doom, blues and psychedelia.

Lyrical considerations of Tonka trucks (Crime), hookers (Prostitutes [Are Making Love In My Garden]) and motorhomes (Motorhome), are all delivered with tongue firmly in cheek, and the only way you could get through the album without laughing would be if you were entirely dead. But the goofy vocals too often distract from otherwise taut musicianship.

In its finest moments, a blissfully distorted, double-fretted bludgeoning, but at its worst, a boozy rehearsal room joke gone way too far.