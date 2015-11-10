Babymetal: Live In London/Live At Budokan

With the mud of Leeds still caked on the heels of their Doc Martens, Babymetal continue their unrelenting quest for world domination with not one but two live double-DVDs.

Opinions – generally of the frothy and extreme variety – have long calcified around Babymetal, with the majority of critics and metalheads joyfully embracing their mindblowing fusion of cartwheeling J-Pop theatricality and neck-snapping death metal brutality.

Flawlessly captured in these DVDs – and impossible to absorb in their polished, heavily edited videos – is the sheer cinematic scale of their show, a euphoric siege of hyperkinetic choreography, hallucinatory video montages, face-melting pyrotechnics and the brutal-as-fuck strafing of the Kami band. Across all four shows, diminutive singers Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal don’t simply act like they’ve been there before – they absolutely slay every single number, particularly Rondo Of Nightmare, Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! and the blistering new speed metal freakout, Road Of Resistance.

The sublime sight of a queue of burly British metallers in Slipknot and Maiden tees happily filing into a sold-out Brixton underscores the astronomic span of their cross-cultural appeal, and while you might not need both DVD sets, each administers a bludgeoning reminder that Babymetal are here to stay.