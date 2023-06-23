Ayron Jones: a vibrant wall of guitar wrangling, musical loops and more colours than a sky full of rainbows

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Abandoned as a child by his parents, Ayron Jones has more reason than most to sing the blues, which he did to such resounding critical acclaim and commercial success on his 2021 album Child Of The State.

That record showed much promise, but Jones has eclipsed all notions of where he might go next. Part Living Colour, part Stevie Ray Vaughan Couldn’t Stand The Weather vibes, his latest album is a vibrant wall of guitar wrangling, musical loops and more colours than a sky full of rainbows.

My America echoes Living Colour’s Which Way To America? in tone and attack, but he switches things in an instant with the heartbreaking Living For The Fall and its ridiculous guitar part, at once rueful then in the next instant capable of making you think that Jones is going to come crashing in through the window.

Like the rest of this record, it’s truly remarkable.