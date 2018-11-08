Trending

Audio Pro Addon C3 speaker review

The experts' verdict on the Audio Pro Addon C3 wireless speaker

Forget wheeling out the extension cable for the Addon C3 and dragging it out into the garden. It’s more suited to the living room or office. Offering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and auxiliary connectivity, this speaker supports Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal and a battery life of up to 30 hours (if you listen to it a respectable level). It’s got a great sound, too, with a total power output of 25 watts. Pairing up similar speakers is a cinch too, thanks to its user-friendly app.

What Hi-Fi say...

Audio Pro are experts in the market of multi-room speakers, and our friends at What Hi-Fi believe the  to be another superb addition to their arsenal.

By taking the original Audio Pro T3 and reimagining it as a bombastic, brilliant-sounding, multi-room alternative to Sonos, the Addon C3 really gives its rivals a serious challenge.

What Hi-Fi go on to praise the speaker's "mature, refined sound" and its "tight, textured bass", amongst its many positives. In fact, the only downside its is control app.

In short, if you're looking for a portable, multi-room setup with impressive sound quality, the Addon C3 wireless speaker is the one for you.

