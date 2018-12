Actually a solo project by German multi- instrumentalist Arne Schäfer, guitarist/vocalist from the band Versus X, this is the sixth album under the Apogee banner.

If there were a criticism to be levelled here, it would be that Schafer’s vocals sometimes anchor the music when it needs to soar. You could argue that the writing here would be better served by Schafer assembling a band around him to do it justice. With a more dynamic ‘band’ feel and a strong vocalist, this material would truly excel.