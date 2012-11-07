Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe: Live At The NEC Oct 24th 1989

Capturing the supergroup supplying An Evening Of Yes Music Plus between Yes unions/reunions/lawsuits, this is a recording that fans of bass whiz Tony Levin will have craved; he later took ill and was replaced by Jeff Berlin.

Sound quality is good but not amazing, but the spirit of the show and the band members’ virtuosity shines through, even with Bruford making a right racket on his fancy electronic kit (following Long Distance Runaround).

With a replica programme and a low-key behind-the-scenes vid by supplementary key fella Julian Colbeck included – backstage for Anderson’s birthday, side-stage for Wakeman’s audience request outrage – ABWH Live is a fun addition to the aficionado’s catalogue.

Just say yes.