Alan Hewitt: A Selection Of Shows: Genesis (& Solo)

Written with missionary zeal by the man behind Genesis webzine The Waiting Room, this is a scrapbook of reviews of live recordings from 1976 to 2014.

It’s not one for the casual fan, unless the casual fan enjoys a surfeit of exclamation marks and uncritical reportage such as “the result was an astonishing visual display that has never been equalled”.

The aurora borealis might have something to say about that, but hardcore fans — who'll probably bicker about the choice of recordings — will find much to explore amid the setlists and ticket stubs.