AKG Y50BT wireless headphones review

Despite being around for a few years now, AKG’s foldable Y50BT headphones – the BT standing for Bluetooth – remain one of the best pairs of Bluetooth wireless headphones available, and for less than £100 as well. That, for our money, makes them one of the biggest bargains on the market. But what did our in-house experts over at What Hi-Fi have to say about them?

What Hi-Fi say...

These cans won What Hi-Fi's best wireless headphones under £200 award in 2016, and with their reduced price tag, they now come with a ton more bang for their buck. Having already had a soft spot for this headphone's wired counterpart, What Hi-Fi concluded that they were "very impressed by the AKG Y50BTs. The company has managed to take one of our favourite products and cut the cord, while maintaining a high quality.

Top sound, ease of use and a cool, well-made design – if you’re looking for an affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones, look no further.

