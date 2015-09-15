Agalloch / C.R.O.W.N.

Melding metal and industrial is hardly a new concept but it takes skill to pull off a dynamically heavy sound without becoming overwhelming or incoherent.

For C.R.O.W.N. [8] these points are all but moot. The French group bring a bombast to this beautiful venue that is felt through the very ground we stand on. Combining harsh, textured vocals and screams, their majestic rhapsody totals the venue.

It’s been four years since Portland, Orgeon’s AGALLOCH [9] last graced a London stage and the time in between has served to hype tonight to the next level. The quartet are masters of their craft and their pagan-edged black metal proves both beautiful and destructive. Frontman John Haughm’s voice is twisted and cold, yet the passion exuded by this band is anything but distant. Guitarist Don Anderson momentarily falls to the floor in exaltation while Agalloch move from older tracks such as Limbs to newer material.

Agalloch: sacred rites (Image: © Will Ireland)

Dark Matter Gods showcases their ability to make music that is timeless, stunning and deeply emotive while the guitar tones can only be described as utter perfection. …And the Great Cold Death Of The Earth is a sublime highlight that slows things down before a final call of Falling Snow leaves the crowd marvelling at its gorgeous melancholy and affecting grace.