Aborym: Dirty

Groundbreaking bands are often forced to maintain a grating state of emergency in order to remain in the avant-garde and/or fend off moans about turning too ordinary. Aborym created quite a stir when 2001’s Fire Walk With Us came out. Having Mayhem’s Attila Csihar return, fronting an adventurous outfit blending black metal, industrial and electronica served as a central axis of reference to what started to be termed post-black metal.

Aborym have since been flanked, at times outdone, by bands inspired by them. Following 2010’s challenging, impenetrable Psychogrotesque, the traditionalists among us will thoroughly enjoy the speed and aggression typifying Dirty’s desire to reclaim BM. At other points, such as I Don’t Know, and The Factory Of Death, Aborym sound like the BM version of The Dillinger Escape Plan when they started toying with Faith No More-esque melody.

Indeed, these, as well as the slower, atmospheric, Emperor-esque moments, make Dirty truly triumphant. The electronic treatments assist when fortifying atmosphere, and disturb when brushing with dated goth club sounds. Thankfully, the former is more dominant.